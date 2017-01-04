President Obama's Kailua vacation home up for rent

President Barack Obama is returning to Washington after wrapping up his final vacation as president. Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia boarded Air Force One late Sunday after dinner with friends at Buzz's Original Steakhouse in Kailua.

President Barack Obama is returning to Washington after wrapping up his final vacation as president. Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia boarded Air Force One late Sunday after dinner with friends at Buzz's Original Steakhouse in Kailua.

President Barack Obama and his family just wrapped up their last holiday vacation in Hawaii as the first family. Now, one of the upscale beach homes they've stayed at in Windward Oahu is available for rent.

The cost? About $4,500 a night.

The Obamas have stayed at several different Hawaii homes; the one they stayed at from 2008 to 2011 is up for rent.

It's called the Plantation Estate at Paradise Point, and it was once favored by Hawaiian royalty for its views and natural beauty. It was later purchased by missionary Samuel Castle. Today, it is considered one of the most luxurious beach resort locations in the world.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the 6,000-square-foot property includes a lagoon-style pool, several waterfalls and lanais, an outside bar and native Hawaiian plants and coconut trees.

Overlooking Kailua Beach and the Mokulua Islands, the five-bedroom, six-bath home includes a gourmet kitchen, 60-inch flat-screen TV and stained-glass windows.

The first family recently spent more than two weeks on Oahu, where Obama grew up. During his most recent visit, he played several rounds of golf, dined at some of the island’s finest restaurants and also joined Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a historic visit to Pearl Harbor.

Mobile users, click here to view photos of the vacation home.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.