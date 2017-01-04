Business Report: Revolutionizing the cruise business

The technology is being unveiled today at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Carnival has been working on a system that tracks each passenger an offers services where he goes. They give you a medallion that has electronic information on you, and you carry it as you walk around the ship.

Wherever you go, the ship follows you. It knows who you are and where you are.

You can order a drink at one place, and then walk away, knowing the drink will be waiting for you where you're going. Carnival – or actually its Princess Cruise division – will do it on shipboard. For me, the most interesting thing about it is, the same app can be adapted for large resort hotels.

