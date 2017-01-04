HFD rescues several hikers in separate incidents across Oahu

The Honolulu Fire Department made several rescues this week involving hikers.

The first incident happened on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. when two hikers in their 20s got lost while hiking the Maunawili Falls Trail in Windward Oahu. HFD located the hikers around 9:40 p.m. and escorted them out of the trail.

No injuries were reported.

About a dozen firefighters also rescued five hikers who got lost on the Waimano Trail in Pearl City around 7:30 p.m. There were no injuries, HFD said.

On Wednesday morning at around 6:40 a.m., HFD responded to the Diamond Head Crater Trail, where a woman in her 50s was having a medical emergency near the tunnel of the trail. The woman was airlifted to a landing zone where she was transferred to Emergency Medical Services.

