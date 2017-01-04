HMSA accepting applications for scholarship program

Know any outstanding high school seniors? The Hawaii Medical Service Association is accepting applications for its Kaimana Awards and Scholarship Program, which awards up to 15 scholarships valued at $5,000 each.

The program honors high school seniors and their schools for excelling in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities and sportsmanship.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 10. Scholarships will be awarded in June.

According to HMSA’s website, students must:

Graduate from a Hawaii high school in 2017.

Hold a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.75.

Participate on at least one sports team recognized by their league during their high school career.

Write a brief essay on their high school experience and plans after they graduate.

Submit two letters of recommendation from school faculty with their application.

Submit an official transcript with the GPA verified and signed by an authorized member of the school faculty.

