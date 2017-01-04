Forecast: Dissipating cold front could still bring wet weather

That cold front we have been tracking the last few days is quickly deteriorating as it passes Kauai headed for Oahu.

The amount of shower activity has been limited so far. This afternoon, the remnant moisture from that front could dampen Oahu's windward and mauka neighborhoods. Some of those showers may make it to leeward areas.

Winds will be light and northeasterly today with a high in Honolulu of 79 degrees.

A northerly swell has pushed wave heights to advisory levels along east shores with northern exposure. Another similar swell is expected Thursday night and Friday. A small, long-period SSW swell is providing a few bumps for town surfing spots.

Here's today's surf forecast from the NWS: North 8-12 feet, East 6-10, West 3-5 feet, South 2-4 feet.

High Surf Advisory for east shores with northern exposure.

Small Craft Advisory for windward and channel waters around Kauai and Oahu.

- Dan Cooke

