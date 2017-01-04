Hawaiian musician takes to social media for help in nabbing purse thief

A Hawaii musician is turning to social media to help solve a crime.

Ryan Gonzalez is used to being in the spotlight. He is a Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist who used to be with the group Ale'a.

New Year's Day found him in a different spotlight -- one that no one wants to be in.

While shopping at Waikele Premium Outlets, someone stole his wife's purse from the car and immediately went to Pearlridge Center, where the suspect went on a shopping spree.

"As soon as we realized that the purse was missing, we called the credit card company to cancel our cards -- and that was about like 3:10 -- and at that point, they notified us know that there had been charges already at Pearlridge Downtown,” Gonzalez said.

“Doing the math, it takes about 15 minutes to go from Waikele to Pearlridge on a decent day, so the fact that he moved so quickly to go from Waikele to Pearlridge and spent a little over 1,000 bucks in less than 15 minutes in four different stores -- a whole bunch of shoes, a whole bunch of apparel, some designer stuff -- I mean, he has great taste, apparently."

He did, however, leave a digital trail as there are surveillance cameras in the stores and around the shopping center. Those are being compiled.

Gonzalez said it's been a little scary for the family as the house keys, the car keys and ID with the house address were all in the purse at the time.

There has also been a lot of support online. Gonzalez put the word out and there has been an outpouring of support, reaction and people just sharing their own stories.

"It's making us feel a little bit more safe in a little bit because we got all of these other eyes and ears be on the lookout for us," Gonzalez said.

No arrests as of yet on the case. Police are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.