Power outage in Waikiki affects traffic lights, more than 270 customers

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

More than 270 customers are without power in Waikiki on Wednesday morning, the Hawaiian Electric Company said.

The power outage, which happened around 3:30 a.m., happened near the Honolulu Zoo.

Traffic lights are also out at various streets nearby.

Crews are working to restore power in the area.

This story will be updated.

