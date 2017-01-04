High Surf Advisory issued as north swell arrives

A new swell combined with strong winds will bring advisory-level surf to east-facing shores of some of the Hawaiian islands on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for east shores -- with northerly exposure -- for the islands of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island until 6 p.m.

Forecasters said surf will be between 6 to 10 feet along these shores.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.