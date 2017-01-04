Broken water line forces temporary shutdown of busy Ward Village

Some customers found out the hard way that their Tuesday night plans at Ward Village in Kakaako were ruined.

"Just came out here with the family. This is one of our favorite places to eat. Unfortunately they're closed," said Jayne Abraham.

Instead of hosts and hostesses, families and friends were greeted by signs at Dave & Busters and Buca Di Beppo saying, “Closed due to water main break…sorry for the inconvenience.”

"Plans are ruined tonight but we'll figure something out," Reuben Abraham said.

The public relations firm Bennet Group Strategic Communications said a broken water pipe along Kamakee Street caused water to be cut off temporarily at the Ward Entertainment Center and Ward Industrial Center. Affected tenants were informed of the situation and updated as repairs progressed. Water was restored by 4:15 p.m.

The two popular dinner-time spots stayed closed while the theater and Big City Diner re-opened to a busy crowd.

Disappointed customers say they should have at least put something on social media.

"I'm kind of surprised because if they're gonna be closed, they should say something on social media," said Jesse Seeley.

"That's the kind of stuff you would post on social media, on Facebook, you would put that. But it didn't. So I was just kind of surprised that they're closed," Natalie Seeley said.

"It's unfortunate, but we do know that these things happen so we'll live with it and next time we'll call ahead,” said Reuben Abraham.

Bennet Group couldn’t say what time the pipe busted, but the owner of Big City Diner said it was sometime around 11:00 a.m. Bennet Group also said it's unclear what caused the break, but more information will be available on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.