HPU suffers first loss of the season

No. 7 California Baptist snapped the 12-game winning streak of No. 18 Hawai'i Pacific with an 80-70 PacWest Conference win at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Tuesday night.

HPU (12-1, 4-1) fell into a tie with CBU (12-1, 4-1) for second in the PacWest, a half game behind Dixie State (8-4, 5-1) who has played one more conference game than the Sharks and the Lancers.

PacWest Conference Preseason Player of the Year Michael Smith led the Lancers with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Jordan Heading added 20 points.

HPU got 15 points from Connor Looney, while Elliott DeFreitas added 13 points and Chauncey Orr 12 for the Sharks.

HPU hosts Azusa Pacific on Thursday night at 6:30 at the Blaisdell.

HPU release