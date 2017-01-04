Lawmaker will introduce bill to create residential homeless campgrounds

There's a new push to ease homelessness in Hawaii and one lawmaker believes it starts with transforming state lands into legalized campgrounds.

Rep. Gene Ward will be introducing a bill in the state Legislature's upcoming session that aims to establish residential campgrounds with full supportive services for the homeless.

"What we've been doing from the Governor's Office and other places is throwing $10 million over here, $10 million over there and the public is saying 'What's the progress? Where's the beef? Where are you actually making progress to help these people?" Ward said. "Instead of looking for the silver bullet and solving this problem, we have to be able to manage it."

Mike Goodman, director of the Hawaii Kai Homeless Task Force, put in years of research behind the proposal.

One of the areas being considered is Sand Island State Recreational Area.

The 141-acre land already has restrooms, showers, picnic tables and campsites established -- reasons Goodman says makes the location a good starting point.

"You could provide space for people to live here for 1,000 people almost instantly," Goodman said.

Other locations being considered for homeless campgrounds include areas in Barber's Point and Mapunapuna.

At a nominal cost to the state, Goodman says the Residential Campground Act would expand the concept of "Housing First" to "Dwellings First."

The proposed bill explains "due to economic constraints, the supply of subsidized housing is and will continue to be woefully insufficient for the foreseeable future. Consequently, illegal homeless camps, which are a public health mace are ubiquitous."

Goodman believes undeveloped, industrial-zoned government lands could ultimately be safe places to live in tents or cars.

Residents would also have a place to secure valuables, a mailing address and access to public transportation.

"In the land of endless summer, which is Hawaii, you don't have to stop houselessness to stop homelessness," said Goodman.

Melinda Duiao, who was formerly homeless, likes the idea of having another living option without being subjected to the city's sweeps.

"They sweep them every night then they have to go on the grass in the day, at night time get off the grass and go on the sidewalk, then during business hours go back off the sidewalk on the grass," said Duiao.

There are those, of course, opposed to the idea of having homeless in a place where families go to enjoy recreational activities.

"People just come here to have fun and enjoy the beach and I think it would be very scary for a family to come down here with a bunch of homeless people lying around," said Punahou resident Andre Wainit.

