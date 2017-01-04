Police recover SUV of wanted Ala Moana shooting accomplice

Honolulu police on Tuesday recovered an SUV believed to have been used by Lance Bermudez, the third suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at Ala Moana Center on Christmas Day.

Authorities say Bermurdez is still on the run. The vehicle, a white Toyota 4Runner, was found on the North Shore by police who had been tracking the suspect.

Steven Feliciano, 20, died last week after being shot in the back of the head following an argument at the shopping mall. Two other men, Dae Han Moon and William Kan, have also been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.