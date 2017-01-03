Fewer fireworks citations issued this year, but arrests rise

In the wake of a fatal fireworks explosion on New Year's, some are calling for a new crackdown on those bringing illegal fireworks into the state.

Family members have identified the woman who was killed in a West Oahu fireworks explosion on New Year's Day as 38-year-old Liona Spencer, a Waipahu High School graduate and mother of two.

Despite an increase in fireworks-related sales this holiday season, Honolulu police say they received fewer complaints from Oahu residents about fireworks over the New Year's weekend than they have in previous years -- and issued fewer fireworks citations.

The news come in the wake of a fatal fireworks accident on New Year's Day, which has prompted calls for greater enforcement.

Authorities say they received 1,164 complaints between December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017, more than 200 fewer than they received during the same time period a year ago. HPD issued 92 fireworks citations as a result, compared to 151 a year ago.

In addition to the citations, seven fireworks-related arrests were made -- more than the last three years combined -- after HPD received a tip that a shipment of illegal aerial fireworks was arriving.

"That shipment was allowed to come here. A male picked it up, and the investigation started from there," said Assistant Chief Alan Bluemke, with the Honolulu Police Department. "There were several other spin off investigations that came from that, and that's where the 7 felony arrests came from."

Police say they seized about 7,000 pounds of illegal aerials from that one shipment, and nearly 10,000 pounds worth of illegal fireworks during the month of December.

The seven arrests, all adult males, were booked on felony charges and released, pending investigation.

