Forecast: Bundle up! Cold front on its way in

A cold front is due in tonight with increasing clouds and showers, mainly for windward neighborhoods. There's even a chance for some heavy showers, although we're not expecting as much rain as the last go round. Damp conditions could linger through Thursday, drying up Friday.

Behind the front is another cool, dry air mass which will bring in below average temperatures with low humidity levels. It'll be especially cool Thursday night and beyond.

A new north west swell is due tonight with below advisory level wave heights, a north north east swell is due Thursday. A small south swell will pick up tonight and hold with fun size waves through Wednesday.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Guy Hagi

