Big Island police arrest barefoot bank robber

Police on the Big Island have located and arrested the man suspected of robbing the American Savings Bank in Kealakekua on Tuesday.

Authorities say Russell Monlux walked barefoot into the branch, wearing flowery blue shorts and a dark blue shirt, and handed a teller a note demanding money. Police department officials say he was last seen walking in the direction of a nearby McDonald's after exiting the bank at approximately 3 p.m.

Police located and arrested Monlux on Wednesday near the Kona International Airport.

Monlux, 30, was previously charged with terrorist threatening after allegedly making a bomb threat at a bank in Hilo last June.

Anyone with information on the alleged crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers, at 961-8300 island wide.

