Pu'o O'o eruption has now been going strong for 34 years

The agony of watching and waiting for what many consider inevitable, even though there's still uncertainty, is weighing on the residents of Pahoa.

The agony of watching and waiting for what many consider inevitable, even though there's still uncertainty, is weighing on the residents of Pahoa.

As lava continues to flow from Puu Oo down the Pulama Pali, visitors are eager to catch a glimpse of Madame Pele's beauty.

As lava continues to flow from Puu Oo down the Pulama Pali, visitors are eager to catch a glimpse of Madame Pele's beauty.

Days after a 22-acre lava delta collapsed into the ocean, taking a key lava viewing area with it, a new viewing area is poised to open.

Days after a 22-acre lava delta collapsed into the ocean, taking a key lava viewing area with it, a new viewing area is poised to open.

Tuesday marks the 34th anniversary of Kilauea volcano's Pu'u O'o eruption, which has covered 55 square miles since it began just after midnight on Jan. 3, 1983.

The eruption is the most voluminous outpouring of lava from the volcano's East Rift Zone in five centuries, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

And all these years later, the eruption continues to make headlines, most recently with the collapse of a 22-acre lava delta on Christmas Eve.

The eruption first reached the ocean in 1986, and since then has created 550 new acres of land, destroyed 215 structures, and resurfaced nine miles of highway under as much as 115 feet of lava.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, the eruption covered the community of Kalapana.

And in 2014, lava advanced on Pahoa, threatening a number of homes.

Kilauea experts estimate that these days, the eruption is spewing out one to two million gallons of lava each day.

"As the New Year begins, we see no indication that Kilauea’s East Rift Zone eruption is about to change significantly or stop," the observatory said in a column in West Hawaii Today. "This leads us to wonder, will it outlast another generation?"

Meanwhile, the vent at the summit of Kilauea, which opened in March 2008, is the site of an active lava lake that enthralls visitors with spectacular views of spattering lava. It is also the primary source of sulfur dioxide gas that causes vog, which has far-reaching impacts on the island and state.

Mobile users: See a slideshow of the eruption by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.