Maui jury: Murder of pregnant woman in 2014 was 'especially heinous'

Capobianco was on trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Carly “Charli” Scott, in February 2014. She was five months pregnant when she died.

Capobianco won't testify during sentencing When the sentencing phase of Steven Capobianco's murder trial continues on Tuesday, jurors will weigh the convicted killer's fate without ever having heard him testify.

It took just one hour for jurors to unanimously decide the murder of a pregnant Maui woman was especially "heinous."

That means convicted murderer Steven Capobianco is now eligible for the state's harshest punishment: life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Last week, the 27-year-old was found guilty of killing the mother of his unborn child, Charli Scott, and setting her car of fire.

The sentencing phase of the trial resumed Tuesday morning, and it took both sides an hour to present their cases.

Prosecutor Robert Rivera began by describing Capobianco as manipulative, deceitful and a man without a conscience.

He then revealed the maternity skirt Scott wore the day she was killed. The skirt was riddled with holes; Rivera told the jury simply killing his ex-girlfriend wasn't enough.

"If he only wanted to kill her stabbing her in the chest would have done it. In order to hurt Charli and make her suffer the most he wanted her to be conscious and he wanted her to know that he was going after the one thing she loved the most. And that was her child," said Rivera.

Defense attorney Jon Apo argued the prosecution had a sympathetic jury, adding there was no evidence that Capobianco tortured Scott before killing her.

"If you honestly believe Steven dismembered Charli in particular her jawbone because she had a mouth on her, I honestly don't expect you to listen or understand anything I say here today."

Apo later said, "This is what it comes down to. The more stab wounds, the quicker the onset of death. The quicker the onset of death, the less suffering. You guys may not like that, but it's common sense and reason."

The case went to the jury about mid-morning. Before lunch, the jury's six men and six women came to the unanimous decision that Scott's murder was especially heinous. That ruling was required for the judge to consider sentencing Capobianco to life without parole.

Outside the courtroom, Scott's parents told reporters they were grateful to the jury, detectives and everyone else who helped put Capobianco behind bars.

"In a way it's vindication because we all worked so hard and we knew. But I wanted everyone to know what he is and what he has done," said Kimberlyn Scott.

The Scott family once again vowed to fight for stricter laws.

"In any other state but this one he would have been charged with first-degree murder for what he did," she said.

Capobianco's sentencing is scheduled for March 24.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.