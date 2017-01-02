White House photographer releases his favorite images of 2016

They're moving. Funny. Uplifting. Tense.

They depict the president in myriad candid moments -- as he's playing on the floor of the Oval Office with a staffer's child, as he's meeting with foreign leaders, as he's deep in thought.

White House photographer Pete Souza released his annual "Year in Photographs," and they're hardly disappointing.

It's the eighth time Souza has released his favorite White House photos from the year. And the last.

In a post on Medium.com, Souza wrote that all of the images were taken by him or someone on his staff.

"As always, the editing for this project is both subjective and personal. Yes, there are some historic moments included but mostly I was looking for behind-the-scenes moments that give people a more personal look at the president and first lady," he wrote.

He added, "It's been the honor of a lifetime to be a witness to history these past eight years."

