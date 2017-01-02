Capobianco won't testify during sentencing

When the sentencing phase of Steven Capobianco's murder trial continues on Tuesday, jurors will weigh the convicted killer's fate without ever having heard him testify.

As he elected to do during the trial, which ended last week after jurors found him guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend Charli Scott, Capobianco has declined to take the stand during the sentencing portion of the proceedings. Prosecutors in the case are seeking an extended sentence: life, without the possibility of parole.

Last Thursday, Capobianco said he was still considering whether or not to take the stand, asking the judge for additional time to make up his mind.

"Literally, the rest of my life depends on this decision," Capobianco said at the time.

Jurors would have to unanimously agree that Scott's murder was "especially heinous or cruel" in order to return an enhanced sentence.

