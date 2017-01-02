If you got a Hep A vaccine this summer, it's time for your booster

Instead of giving flu shots and filling prescriptions Wednesday, Alanna Isobe and her staff at Safeway in Kapahulu were overwhelmed with scores of people looking to get the Hepatitis A vaccine.

24 hours after a breakthrough in the hepatitis A outbreak investigation, local pharmacies have seen an influx of people looking to get vaccinated.

Scores line up for Hep A vaccine after likely source of outbreak is revealed

The Hepatitis A outbreak in Hawaii this summer linked to tainted sushi prompted thousands to get vaccinated against the disease.

Now, it's time for round two.

"It's a two-dose series," said Patrick Uyemoto, clinical manager at Times Pharmacy. "You're not fully protected until you receive your second shot."

In all, 292 people sickened with Hepatitis A after eating tainted scallops at Genki Sushi. The outbreak ended in October, and spurred a run on the Hepatitis A vaccine.

Uyemoto says the vaccine is most effective when patients receive the booster six months after the first shot.

And he confirms shipments of the vaccine have already started to arrive.

Staffing at Times pharmacies have also been increased in preparation for the rush.

"There is a smaller group of people who are due in January so we're working on that now. The huge majority of it is in February," he said.

Health officials recommend getting your booster at the same place you got the first shot because your records will be on file. If not, you'll need to provide proof of the date you received your first vaccine. The booster is generally covered by insurance. Without insurance the booster costs between $80 and $100.

Byron Furukawa is one of those who needed a booster. He got his Hep A vaccine through a clinic at his job.

"I didn't think about it until l was reminded," he said. "I wasn't sure if they're coming back into work to give the second shot so I'm going to have to look into that."

Uyemoto said many of follow-up clinics at workplaces have already been scheduled.

"Just ask your HR person and they should be able to tell you exactly when we're coming back for the second one," he said.

Times Pharmacy is accepting walk-ins or offering appointments.

