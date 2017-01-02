Farrington High School students work to reduce feral cat population

There's a feral cat problem in Kalihi and students at Farrington High School are trying to do something about it. Representative John Mizuno is currently drafting an appropriations bill for the upcoming legislative session to provide funds for traps for the feral cats. Those cats can possibly spread infectious diseases to humans such as giardia, cat scratch fever, hookworms, roundworms and ringworms. Those diseases can be spread through direct contact and indirect contact with a cat, like through their feces. A way that we could prevent ourselves from getting infected is to help reduce the overpopulation of the cats in a humane way.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is working with The Farrington Health Academy, Farrington High School students and Representative John Mizuno to help fix these feral cats (spay and neuter) and stop overpopulation of these cats. Moreover, they will check when the cats are captured to ensure they are not carrying diseases.

The Farrington Health Academy is one of the eight academies at Farrington High School. They teach about many professions in the health field, practice clinical health skills, and learn how to become a healthcare worker. They also have a club called HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), where they focus on community service and also compete in health related topics.

