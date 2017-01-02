Farrington High School students work to reduce feral cat population

Alaska Air flight 892 returned to Honolulu after departing the Honolulu International Airport, Wednesday evening. DOT officials say an odor in the cabin sickened four flight crew members. Upon arrival in Honolulu, the four crew members requested to be transported to the hospital for evaluation. One passenger told Hawaii News Now the plane was in the air for about an hour before being turned around. The passenger also said other passengers appeared to show signs of being sicken...More >>
The state legislature is preparing to approve an $875,000 settlement in a lawsuit in the case of a boy who was allegedly stomped to death by his father on Maui.More >>
Two people died after being pulled from Hanauma bay Wednesday evening.More >>
The Aloha Stadium Authority accepted a new report on the future of the aging facility during a meeting today. The consultant recommends building a smaller stadium next to the current one on the 104-acre property in Halawa.More >>
In a groundbreaking development to one of Hawaii's most well-known murder cases, Peter Kema, Sr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday for the 1997 death of his 6-year-old son 'Peter Boy.'More >>
