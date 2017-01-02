Business Report: 2016 visitors by major market

In 2016 the only major visitor segment to decline was Canadians, down more than 7%. But Canadians still make up more than 5% of our visitors, or one in 20. Japanese visitors, up slightly make up three in 20 visitors.

That’s a little more than all our other international visitors put together. Which leaves 12 of 20 visitors flying here from the U.S. mainland. Four of them come from east of the Rockies; that’s segment rose 3% in 2016. Eight come from U.S. West; that segment rose 4%.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.