Howard writes poems in honor of Steve's new look

On Monday, Steve returned to work with a new look for the start of the new year. Howard wrote a few poems in honor of the new look.

Poem 1

Light, slight, fortnight fright

Wispy whiskery vestige

Uyehara's beard.

Poem 2

Who's beard this is, I think I know

He really finds it hard to grow

In 14 days it barely shows

That shadow underneath his nose.

Poem 3

There's barely a beard Uyeharan

Are you quite sure you're part Okinawan



