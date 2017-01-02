Howard writes poems in honor of Steve's new look - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Howard writes poems in honor of Steve's new look

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

On Monday, Steve returned to work with a new look for the start of the new year. Howard wrote a few poems in honor of the new look. 

Poem 1
Light, slight, fortnight fright
Wispy whiskery vestige
Uyehara's beard.

Poem 2
Who's beard this is, I think I know
He really finds it hard to grow
In 14 days it barely shows
That shadow underneath his nose.

Poem 3
There's barely a beard Uyeharan
Are you quite sure you're part Okinawan
 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

