Howard writes poems in honor of Steve's new look

On Monday, Steve returned to work with a new look for the start of the new year. Howard wrote a few poems in honor of the new look.
Poem 1
Light, slight, fortnight fright
Wispy whiskery vestige
Uyehara's beard.
Poem 2
Who's beard this is, I think I know
He really finds it hard to grow
In 14 days it barely shows
That shadow underneath his nose.
Poem 3
There's barely a beard Uyeharan
Are you quite sure you're part Okinawan
