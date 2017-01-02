15 hikers rescued from Big Island's Waimanu Valley

Big Island firefighters on Sunday rescued 15 people who were trapped in Waimanu Valley due to a rain-swollen stream.

Officials said five people hiked out of the valley where they could get reception and called for help around 3 p.m. They reported that several groups of hikers were stranded because the stream was raging from heavy rain and no one could cross over.

The fire department used a helicopter to help and flew all 15 people to safety.

No injuries were reported.

