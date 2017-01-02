Forecast: Wetter weather could continue for parts of the state

Another beautiful day for Oahu and Kauai.

Wetter weather could continue for windward areas of Maui County and on the Big Island. A stalled cold front is the reason why. For Oahu expect light winds with clear, cool, dry conditions to continue through Tuesday.

The high in Honolulu will be 80 degrees today.

Surf is moderate across the state. A north swell is causing a bit of concern for harbors with northern exposure due to harbor surge.

Waves today will be 4-6 feet north, 3-6 feet east, 1-3 feet west, 0-2 feet south.

- Dan Cooke

