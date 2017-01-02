Lihue Airport to get $18 million in improvements

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - The Hawaii Department of Transportation has announced plans to complete $18 million worth of improvements and upgrades at Lihue Airport.

The Garden Island reports that funds for the improvements to the airport's hold room, passenger check-in area and ticket lobby are part of the state's executive $28.8 billion budget for fiscal years 2017-19. Taxpayers will pay $10 million for rehabilitation work of the airfield.

State officials say the improvements will reduce congestion at the state's fourth-busiest airport and improve the passenger experience.

The ticket lobby and hold room improvements are expected to be complete by the end of 2018, with the remaining construction work scheduled for completion by 2019.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.