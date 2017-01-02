Hawaii welcomes Rory Ramos, 1st baby of 2017

It was a New Year’s Day gift for the Ramos family after welcoming Hawaii's first baby of 2017.

Rory Ramos was born at the Queen's Medical Center just after midnight, weighing in at a healthy 7 pounds and 19 inches.

The Ramos family didn’t plan on being in the hospital on New Year’s Eve, but that didn’t stop Rory.

“Around 11:30 they said, ‘Well, we're gonna try and have a New Year's baby,’ so I said ‘Okay, why not, we might as well,’” Anika Ramos said. “I didn't even realize what time it was, you know, just because of everything else going on, and sure enough he came out at 12:01.”

The Ramos family said Rory has two siblings waiting for him at home: A true blessing for the new year.

