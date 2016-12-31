Dodgers Seager and Pederson give back to Hawaii

A pair of LA Dodgers are making Hawaii home for the holidays. National League rookie of the year Corey Seager and all-star outfielder Joc Pederson are here for a little R&R, as well as giving a few tips to some youth baseball players on the island.

Seager and Pederson have spent the last few days helping out at the Home Run Derby camp put on by Mid-Pac alum Donny Kadokawa along with the Kemoeatu Brothers Foundation.

"Just coming out here and seeing the smile on the kids faces," said Kadokawa. "Not just that, but the parents really appreciate all that we're doing for the kids and that's the main thing."

Two young stars themselves, Seager and Pederson like what they've seen from Hawaii's youth.

"Really good talent here on the island," said Pederson. "The fundamentals that we've been doing in the past couple days these kids have excelled at, and it's just pretty impressive."

"Just to see him have the pure joy for the game that's kind of what me and him got excited about," Seager said. "When you lose having fun during the games is when I'll probably step away and be done, so it's one of those things that, just to come and be around the young guys just running around enjoying what they're doing is exciting for us."

Kadokawa and the Kemoeatu brothers are hopeful word spreads and more big-time athletes make their way to Hawaii.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.