Search for plane missing off Molokai continues

The search for a small plane that went missing off Molokai continued Monday, as more volunteers sought to join the effort.

The Coast Guard suspended its active search for the Cessna 172 on Sunday.

But the Maui Fire Department and volunteers continue to look for the plane, which went missing Friday en route to Honolulu with three people on board.

The three were identified as pilot Michael Childers and two passengers, Whitney Thomas and John Mizuno -- all Oahu residents.

Authorities said the four-seater plane with tail number N174LL disappeared from radar about 7 p.m. Friday, when it was about four miles east of Ilio Point on Molokai.

The Coast Guard suspended the active search at sundown Sunday after covering 1,473 square miles over three days without finding a trace of the missing aircraft.

“Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Michael, Whitney and John," said Lt. Nic Iannarone, Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center command duty officer, in a statement.

"Suspending a search is an incredibly difficult decision to make, especially during the holiday season," he added. "Our crews along with Maui County Fire Department and the National Parks Service have completely covered the search areas on ground and sea and have found no trace of the Cessna."

Elan Cragin, a close friend of the three passengers, said his heart dropped when he heard the news that the plane was missing.

"I actually texted them last night to see where they were at and if they were going out and no response back," Cragin said "I got news of what happened and tried to call them and all their phones went to voicemail."

Cragin said he didn't know the three had gone for a flight.

"They didn't really tell anybody," he said. "They just kind of went on a whim."

Cragin said Childers received his pilot's license just a few months ago and often rented out a plane to gain more flight time.

"It was a dream come true of his ever since he was a little kid he wanted to become a pilot," said Cragin.

Makani Kai Air pilot Robert Smith was flying from Maui to Molokai on Friday night when he heard the emergency call come through the radio.

"The controller said 'radar contact lost stay clear of TFR' and the airplane didn't answer," Smith said.

Smith said several flights into Kalaupapa were canceled due to rough weather and poor visibility.

"It was light rain at the airport, but there were heavier rain showers nearby," he said. "It was not good weather to be flying even in daylight and night time made it even more difficult."

Cragin was hopeful his friends will return home soon.

"All three of them are really strong people, mentally and physically, so they should be OK," said Cragin. "They'll make it. They'll be found."

