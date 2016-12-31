Red Cross shelter opens for Maui residents affected by flooding

The American Red Cross opened a shelter for Haiku residents affected by landslides and flooding.

Early in the evening, thunderstorms were seen firing up around Maui County and the Big Island.

The shelter, located at the Hana High School Gym, opened around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

A flood advisory has been issued for Maui county and is expected to last till around 10:15 p.m.

