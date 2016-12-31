22 Hawaii Pacific stays perfect with 85-point win

Opening the game on a 16-1 run, No. 22 Hawai'i Pacific University restarted the season and closed 2016 with a 118-33 crushing of Northwest Indian (Wash.) on Friday night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.



The Sharks (12-0, 4-0 PacWest), off to their best start in school history, extended HPU's third-longest winning streak by scoring their most points this season while setting a new school record by holding the Eagles (0-23) to just 33 points. It bettered the record that was set in November when HPU beat West Coast Baptist 111-38.



"I'm proud of the way we came back from the winter break with some focus and determination," said HPU head coach Darrin Vorderbruegge. "We wanted a game to get back into the groove heading into next Tuesday's game with Cal Baptist and we got that."



The Sharks got three double-doubles, while six of the nine players who dressed scored in double figures. All nine scored for HPU.



Swingman Chauncey Orr a 6-4 graduate student from Bowling Green, Ohio/Bowling Green, led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals in 24 minutes. Forward Elliott DeFreitas, a 6-10 senior from Essex, England/County Upper, posted 13 points with 14 rebounds and three blocked shots in 17 minutes. Guard Connor Looney, a 6-2 senior from Palmer, Alaska/Palmer, added 16 points with 10 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes. Sophomore Darnell Bettis, a 6-1 guard from Los Angeles, Calif./University, celebrated his first start with 20 points and six assists.



Guard Jaloni Pepper came off the bench for 14 points to lead NWIC, while Christian Nickerson grabbed seven rebounds.



The Sharks shot 71.0 percent from floor (49-of-69), including 55.6 perecent (10-of-18) from the 3-point arc. HPU was 10-of-11 (90.9 percent) from the free throw line. HPU limited the Eagles to 17.9 percent from the field (12-of-67), going 5-of-23 (21.7 percent) from the arc and connecting on just 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) from the foul line.



The Sharks dominated the boards, outrebounding NWIC 55-23 and forced 17 turnovers to HPU's 12.



HPU's opening 16-1 run in the first three minutes included a 14-0 stretch. The Eagles closed the game back to an 11-point deficit at 18-7, but that was as close as they got the rest of the way. HPU later used a 24-0 run as part of a 28-3 stretch through the half to put NWIC away.



The Sharks led 64-21 at the half.



In the second half, HPU was strong offensively and even stronger on the defensive end. HPU held the Eagles to just 12 points in the second frame, while scoring 54, and that while adding only 10 points in the last five minutes and none in the last two minutes.



HPU now can concentrate on No. 8 California Baptist who comes to the Blaisdell Center on Tuesday night with an 11-1 record, 3-1 in the PacWest, for a top 25 showdown. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

HPU Release