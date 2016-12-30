Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro repairs 100 ukuleles for schools

World-class musician Jake Shimabukuro doesn't just play ukulele, he repairs them, too.

And he showed off those skills over the last several months by repairing 100 -- that's right, 100! -- Kamaka Hawaii ukulele for public schools statewide.

He finished the project Friday night, and took to Facebook to show off the repaired instruments.

"This is 100 of the Kamakas from the elementary schools and they all sound amazing, they look great. and we're so proud and happy," he said, in a Facebook video. "We did this all because we just want to inspire people to recognize the importance of music in education."

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.