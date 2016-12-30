It'll be a noisy New Year! Record number of firecracker permits issued

Lawmakers have given the green light for tighter restrictions -- and new fees -- for moped riders across the state.

Mopeds, like cars, will now need to be registered, undergo safety checks

It wouldn't be New Year's without the sound of firecrackers. And this year, if you didn't buy them early you might not find them at all.

That's because the city issued a record number of firecracker permits this year.

In all, 17,151 permits were sold, or about 3,340 more permits than were issued in 2015.

At $25 per permit, that's a $428,775 boost to the city's general fund.

By Friday morning, all Don Quijote stores on Oahu were sold out.

"I got 10 permits," said resident Al Estes.

On Monday, Estes was one of the first shoppers in line. His budget: $1,000.

"All for the kids. It's tradition. Since we pop when we were young, I want the kids to pop too," he said.

Booming sales are keeping officers busy, too.

Although it's against the law to set off firecrackers before 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, HPD says it has been inundated with calls about violations. From Dec. 1 to 25, about 1,121 calls were made, and five people were arrested.

Back at Don Quijote, the Kiyosakis browsed through the novelties.

"I'm always excited for the new year," said Abby Kiyosaki.

And neither her or her father seemed to mind firecrackers wouldn't be a part of their holiday celebration.

"I'm fine with the amount that's here," said Kiyosaki.

Firecrackers can be legally set off from 9 p.m. New Year's Eve to 1 a.m. New Year's Day.

HPD says you can call 911 to report any violations.

