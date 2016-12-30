Forecast: Drier conditions slated for New Year's Eve

A weak cold front is cruising through the state with moderate rainfall, some heavy rain has hit east Maui where flood alerts were posted.

Drier conditions are forecast for New Year's Eve as the front should be east of the state, although a few light showers will be lingering over windward areas.

The brisk tradewinds will be holding firm Saturday, easing up for the first week of the new year.

The current north east swell will be dropping tomorrow.

A High Surf Warning remains in effect for east shores of Kauai and Oahu.

A High Surf Advisory is up for north and east shores of Maui, along with north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and the Big Island.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for almost all Hawaii waters.

- Guy Hagi

