AAA Hawaii to offer 'Tipsy Tow' service on New Year's Eve

AAA Hawaii will offer its annual "Tipsy Tow" service on New Year's Eve.

Drivers can catch a free tow from 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday

AAA Hawaii said it encourages partygoers to plan ahead for a sober ride or use a designated driver if attending a gathering. But if those plans fall through, motorists, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may call for a free tow home of up to five miles.

The service is restricted to a one-way, one-time ride for the driver. Reservations are not accepted.

For more information or to get a tow, call at 800-222-4357.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.