Veteran news producer reflects on his time following 5 presidents

President Barack Obama and his family will arrive on Oahu for their annual holiday vacation Friday evening.

Obamas arrive for final Christmas vacation in the islands as first family

Everywhere President Obama goes, a team of reporters and producers follow him.

People like CBS producer Jeff Goldman, who has accompanied the president to Hawaii on almost all of his trips to the state.

Whether it's for print or TV media, in the world of journalism covering the president is one of the more coveted assignments.

"I flew here on Air Force One, when the president came here on the 16th, looking out the window sometimes you feel like you want to pinch yourself." Goldman said.

And it's been that kind of life for the veteran news producer. Before presidents, Goldman covered major stories, from the election of South Africa's Nelson Mandela to the break up of the Soviet Union.

"It's a constant learning experience. You're not bored at a 9-to-5 job. The hours are terrible. I love the challenge, the experience, and being constantly exposed to new things," he said.

Goldman started covering the White House in Ronald Reagan's second term, and he's been with every president since. Donald Trump will be the sixth president he's covered.

As for the perks of the job, Goldman says that along with shadowing a president's every move, witnessing history has been one of the ultimate joys.

"For example, this week here in Honolulu, seeing Japanese Prime Minister Abe and President Obama and to witness a piece of history like that is really quite unbelievable. Few people get to see it up close and first hand," he said.

Goldman adds that being on the presidential beat has led to some personal sacrifices, especially during elections. He tends not to vote in presidential elections because he says he doesn't want to get too wrapped up in picking a favorite.

And when its all said and done, and Goldman has been given his last presidential assignment, what's next?

"The end game, after 40 years of doing this, I know that I will have to move on and re-invent myself," he said.

