President and CEO of 'Ahahui Koa Anuenue Jon Kobayashi stepping down

Jon Kobayashi is stepping down as the president and CEO of 'Ahahui Koa Anuenue on January 13, 2017. Kobayashi released this statement announcing his resignation and next chapter of his professional career.

“After nearly three years with ‘Ahahui Koa Anuenue (“AKA”), I have decided to leave next month and will pursue an opportunity to resume my legal career in Honolulu. The decision to leave AKA was difficult but ultimately the right one for me and my family at this juncture. Firstly, I’d like to thank AKA for the opportunity to serve. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the AKA team, its board of directors, the Athletic Department administrators and coaches, the University of Hawaii, the UH Foundation and, especially the countless donors and supporters, businesses and fans alike, who truly are the lifeblood of UH Athletics. To witness first-hand the generosity of time, money, energy and spirit, extended by the people of Hawaii for the greater good of UH Athletics has been inspiring and humbling. I am proud of the AKA team and what we were able to accomplish over the last three years, despite challenging circumstances, and I am deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment. AKA will turn 50 years old in 2017, reaching this milestone is a true testament of the love and care this community has for its Wahine and Rainbow Warriors and is an accomplishment both AKA and the community should be proud of. I feel confident that moving forward AKA can and will continue to profit the Athletic Department and continue to foster deep connections between the community, its teams and coaches. Finally, I would like to thank the Athletics Director, David Matlin, and current AKA Board Chair, Hugh Yoshida, for the support and leadership they have provided me, I appreciate it very much and I wish them every continued success. Go Bows!”

UH Athletics Director David Matlin added this statement.

“We appreciate Jon's efforts and commitment to UH Athletics and AKA. We wish him well as he pursues his legal career and and thank him for making a difference for our student athletes."

Hawaii Athletics Release