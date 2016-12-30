LIST: City to observe New Year's holiday on Jan. 2

The city will observe New Year's Day on Jan. 2, as the holiday falls on a Sunday.

Here's a look at services that will be operating on New Year's Day:

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Refuse transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be closed.

The Ala Wai, Ted Makalena, and Ewa Villages golf courses will be open from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. for 18-hole play and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for 9-hole play. The Kahuku Golf Course will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Pali and West Loch golf courses will be closed.

The Honolulu Botanical Gardens and Honolulu Zoo will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

Here's what's open and closed on Jan. 2:

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Trash won't be collected.

Residents using the 3-cart collection system, with once-a-week refuse and recycling pickup, are asked to leave gray refuse carts curbside until picked up (usually within two business days). Hold green and blue carts until the next scheduled pickup date.

Residents with twice-per-week manual refuse collection are asked to wait for the next scheduled pick up date.

Refuse transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be open at 2:30 p.m. at the concert hall only for the "Straight No Chaser" event.

The People’s Open Markets will be open.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

