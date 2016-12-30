Friday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Friday's Digital Shortcast

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Turk Cazimero pleaded guilty today to scamming multiple families, including by marketing fake Hawaii concerts and events. Also: The state wants to start a frank conversation about sea level rise in Hawaii.

Lacy Deniz has these stories in today's Digital Shortcast. 

