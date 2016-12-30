Ring in 2017 with annual 'New Year's Eve Party of the Year' at Aloha Tower

Honolulu’s biggest end of year celebration, the 7th Annual Bud Light New Year’s Eve Party of the Year, returns to Aloha Tower Marketplace, Saturday, December 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are available for the annual extravaganza, featuring top musical artists, food and dazzling fireworks to ring in 2017.

National recording sensations Far East Movement, TWRK and many more musicians and local entertainers are scheduled to perform. Far East Movement (“Like a G6”) recently released their latest album “Identity,” while TWRK dropped one the year’s best jams, “Wheels in Motion.”

Performing at the New Year’s Eve Party of the Year, the Late Ones are Hawaii’s reggae sensations. Based out of Laie, Hawaii, brothers Tui Avei and Tau Avei, along with cousin Josh Brunson, are the voices of The Late Ones. The sound is built on a roots-reggae foundation with a heavy hip-hop influence that their peers have called the sound of the future. The Late Ones New Year’s performance at Aloha Tower for their hometown crowd takes place before their national Rising Tour starting in January 2017.

The Bud Light New Year’s Eve Party of the Year boasts seven stages and areas for entertainment throughout Aloha Tower Marketplace, including at Gordon Biersch and Hooters. A variety of food and refreshments will be available and more than 25 food trucks and vendors will gather at the popular Eat the Street area.

Partygoers can count down to the new year with delicious food and fantastic entertainment then cheer on a spectacular fireworks display above the historic Aloha Tower area at Honolulu Harbor. Tickets to this 18+ event are on sale now.

The New Year’s Eve Party of the Year has been Hawaii’s favorite celebration for six years in a row, providing nightlife fun on the waterfront. For more information including updated artists lists, parking and shuttle information, VIP tickets and more, see http://www.nyehawaii.com/

