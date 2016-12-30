Business Report: 12/30/16

Wanna manage a eucalyptus forest? No koalas, please. LHF Lopiwa notified Kamehameha Schools it won’t renew its lease on the Hamakua eucalyptus plantation. It expires tomorrow. KS, which keeps more land in agriculture than any other Hawaii landowner, is now looking for a new lessee for the 10,000 acres of forest.

The Hawaii Coffee Association says voluntary certification of Hawaiian coffee helped the industry survive the last slump, and with the law sun-setting, it will seek a three-year extension, to 2020. The association told its members it’s looking for ideas on whether to make changes in the program.

The next time you’re at the Ala Moana food court you will look in vain for Chinatown Express. Elizabeth Chan, who also owns I Love Country Café, closed down this week without explanation, but still has three other locations on Oahu.

Why study a ferry when the first one failed? The key remark by state transportation chief Ford Fuchigami is, there’s federal money to study it. He told the Associated Press, “We want to be sure that we use that money to see if this is possible.” The first Superferry was losing money when it shut down. The state’s infrastructure was sold for pennies on the dollar. Environmental opposition hasn't diminished since the original Superferry and competing air cargo service has increased.

