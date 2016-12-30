Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kealaikahiki

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Kealaikahiki. The word Kealaikahiki is actually an entire phrase which means "the path to Tahiti." Kealaikahiki is the name of the largest land division of the island Kahoolawe, and is also the name of the channel that separates Kaho'olawe and Lana'i. According to Hawaiian historian, David Malo, Kealaikahiki gets its name from a chief who departed for Tahiti from the westernmost point on the island, the cape Kealaikahiki. The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Kealaikahiki.

