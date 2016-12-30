High Surf Warning, advisory issued as north-northeast swell arrives

A north-northeast swell will bring warning-level surf to some of the Hawaiian islands, according to the National Weather Service.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for east-facing shores of Kauai and Oahu. Meanwhile, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for north and east shores of Maui as well as north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the Big Island.

The warning and advisory will last through 6 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters expect surf to rise to 10 to 15 feet.

Expect strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents, creating dangerous conditions.

