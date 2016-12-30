Purchase's career-high 21 points leads Rainbow Warriors over Delaware State

The University of Hawai'i men's basketball team rolled to its second straight win with a 77-66 victory over Delaware State Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center. UH caught fire from deep in the first half and put on the defensive clamps to improve to 6-7 overall in its final non-conference game of the year.



The Rainbow Warriors nailed nine three-pointers and shot 53 percent in the first-half to spur its best shooting performance in nearly a month. The 'Bows also got it done defensively, holding the Hornets (3-12) scoreless for more than a seven-minute span bridging the first and second half to help secure the win.



Jack Purchase tied his career-high with 21 points – scoring 14 of those in the first half to help UH stake a double-digit lead at the break. It marked the third straight game Purchase has led UH in scoring. The sophomore forward drained five of the team's 10 three-pointers, while also adding a team-high eight rebounds.



Leland Green also had a career night, scoring all of his 11 points in the first half. Sheriff Drammeh added 12 and six rebounds, while Brocke Stepteau pitched in 10.



Both teams came out firing but it was the 'Bows who eventually began to separate. UH held the Hornets scoreless for the final 5:16 of the first half to take a 41-27 lead into the locker room. UH held a 14 points lead despite not attempting a single free throw in the first half with 20 of their 30 field goal attempts coming from behind the arc.



That changed in the second half. UH's three-point success in the first half opened up opportunities inside after the break as UH made 20 trips to the line, converting on 17. UH was able to build its lead to as many as 20 points and were never threatened in the second half.



UH out-rebounded DSU, 35-21, grabbed 14 offensive boards, and out-scored the Hornets 19-1 on second chance points.



The Rainbow Warriors next enter conference play and will begin defense of their Big West title on the road with games at Cal State Fullerton (Jan. 5) and UC Irvine (Jan. 7).