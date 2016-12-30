Queen's 181st birthday honored with free tours of summer palace

In celebration of Queen Emma's 181 birthday, the public has a chance to tour her summer palace in Nuuanu, free of charge.

Admission will be waived for one day only on January 6 from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

Queen Emma was born on Jan. 2, 1836. She is credited with founding Queen's Hospital, 'Iolani School, and St. Andrew's Cathedral and Priory. She was a wife to Kamehameha IV and an active voice in the Hawaiian community.

Visitors will be able to see the Queen's wedding gown that she wore on Jun. 19, 1856.

The Summer Palace was a favorite retreat for the Queen and her family. It is a registered historic landmark and is maintained by the Daughters of Hawaii organization.

Queen Emma passed away in 1885 at the age of 49.

