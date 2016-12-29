Beeman agrees to two-year extension with Rainbow Wahine

Despite a 3-8 start to this season, University of Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin is confident in Rainbow Wahine head coach Laura Beeman. The fifth-year head coach agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep her in Manoa through the 2019 season.

The deal will include performance incentives for finishing 1st or 2nd in the conference, NCAA or WNIT tournament appearances and wins, road victories and Coach of the Year recognition.

Beeman guided the Wahine to their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1998 last season thanks to winning the Big West regular season and tournament titles.

Beeman is 81-56 at UH including a 49-17 mark in the Big West. Her contract was set to expire after this season.