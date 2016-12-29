Obamas cheered on arrival at Waikiki restaurant

President Obama and the first lady were cheered when they arrived to dine at a Waikiki eatery on Thursday night.

The couple dined with friends, including Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, at Mahina and Sun's.

Mahina and Sun's is local celebrity chef Ed Kenney's latest restaurant, and its menu focuses on sustainable seafood.

The party all reportedly had the Mahina's "family feast," which consists of grilled octopus and watercress salad to start and a main course of deep sea snapper, roasted roots with ogo, buttered breadfruit, hapa rice and other sides.

Desserts included salted macadamia nut pavlova, liliokoi cream and banana cream pie.

Observers said Obama ordered Grey Goose with extra olives to drink, while the first lady drank a French white wine.

The Obamas are on their annual holiday vacation in the islands.

It's the last trip to Hawaii for the first family while they're still in the White House, and was punctuated by a historic visit to the USS Arizona Memorial on Dec. 27 with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

