Suspect in fatal Ala Moana Center shooting turns himself in

The mother of the man shot in the back of the head at Ala Moana Center on Christmas Day isn't giving up on him.

The suspect in the fatal Ala Moana Center shooting on Christmas Day turned himself in Friday.

Dae Han Moon, 20, was booked about 10:15 a.m. Friday at the main Honolulu Police Department station. Police had launched an islandwide manhunt for moon, and have made one other arrest in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile on Friday, police put out a call for help finding another suspect linked to the incident. Lance Bermudez, 20, is wanted on a $500,000 warrant for first-degree hindering prosecution.

He's described as being 5-foot-9, and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. Sunday on the fifth floor of the new Ewa wing parking structure at Ala Moana Center.

Steven Feliciano, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, and died late Wednesday. Authorities say Moon and his friends got into an argument with Feliciano and his friends before Moon allegedly pulled out a gun.

On Wednesday afternoon, acting on a tip, police raided a home on Moani Street in Kalihi Valley but no one was inside.

"It looked like the SWAT team, the guys were wearing bulletproof vests and carrying high-powered weapons and they were staking out my neighbor's place. They got everything in place. They got the dogs. They were staging and when it was their time, they went in. Very professional and efficient, just like you see in the TV shows," said resident Kirk Fenton.

"But afterward they told me they were looking for the shooting suspect from Ala Moana case, which is now a murder," Fenton said.

Fenton said he has noticed some unusual activity at the home recently.

"It's a rental and the unit that they went into had been vacant for a long time and just recently we saw some lights on there at night but didn't see any people."

While investigating, police also found that two other men threatened a witness to the incident. One of them, 21-year-old William Kan, was located and arrested Wednesday night. The other suspect remains at large.

After the shooting, doctors had told Feliciano's family that he was brain dead, but they had held out hope that he would pull through. "It's the worst dream that a parent can have," Feliciano's mother, Fiti, told Hawaii News Now. "It's like somebody just stabbed me in my heart."

A GoFundMe page for Feliciano has been created. Click here to donate.

Anyone with information on Bermudez is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

