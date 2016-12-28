Kupuna Achievers: Emily Fujii

For many, an effective learning style is simply "learn by doing." As an honorary board of trustees member at Mid-Pacific Institute, Emily Fujii

would like to spread the word about promoting academic goals that will make a difference in the lives of our youth.

Even though she is not a teacher by trade, she's learned from a number of volunteering opportunities including dedicating two decades at the Girl Scouts of America.



If you know a dedicated Kupuna Achiever, make sure to nominate him or her at HawaiiNewsNow.com

Copyright 2016. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.