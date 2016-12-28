Forecast: Trade winds easing, but still breezy

The trade winds are easing a bit today. It will still be breezy, but the speeds will be 15-20 mph at their peak this afternoon.

Showers are plentiful this morning. Windward and east neighborhoods are getting most of the moisture.

We will have some afternoon sun and a high in Honolulu of 82 degrees.

Surf is moderating, but is still big enough for an advisory along east shores. Here's the wave size forecast for today: East 5-8 feet, North 3-6 feet, West 2-4 feet, South 0-2 feet.

High Surf Advisory for east shores.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, along with coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.